Mackinac Bridge reopens after 20-hour shutdown

(Photo: Mackinac Bridge Authority)

ST. IGNACE, MICH. (AP) - The Mackinac Bridge has reopened after shutting down for 20 hours due to ice falling from cables and towers.

The bridge connecting Michigan's two peninsulas reopened Saturday. It was the second time this year that the bridge was closed for roughly 20 hours.

Churches in St. Ignace and Mackinaw City served as warming centers for travelers stuck on either side of the span. Bob Sweeney, head of the Mackinac Bridge Authority, says closures are a "huge inconvenience," but officials must be cautious.

The bridge across the Straits of Mackinac was closed for 12 hours earlier this week, from late Tuesday to Wednesday.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 Associated Press