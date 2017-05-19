Man, 20, dies near CMU's campus

MOUNT PLEASANT, MICH. - Michigan State Police are waiting for toxicology reports as part of their investigation into a 20-year-old man's death near Central Michigan University's campus.

Investigators were called out to Collegiate Way Apartments on Wednesday, May 17 for a report about an unconscious man.

The roommates of Mohammed Khalid-Y Alusail tried several times to get a hold of him, but he never answered. So they called apartment maintenance workers to unlock his door.

Alusail was found inside the bathroom. EMS workers could not revive him. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

There were no visible signs of injury or indicators on why he may have died. An autopsy shows no sign of foul play. Alusail was reported to have a history of seizures.

