Man, 40, found dead inside burning shed

SCHOOLCRAFT TOWNSHIP, MICH. - A 40-year-old man was found dead inside a burning shed in Schoolcraft Township Thursday night.

Police say Dee Alan-Depew Joslin's body was found in a shed behind a home in the 11000 block of Portage Road just before 8:30 p.m. May 4.

Firefighters did not know anyone was inside the structure until the fire was extinguished.

The cause of the fire and cause of death remain under investigation.

