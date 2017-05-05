Man, 40, found dead inside burning shed

SCHOOLCRAFT TOWNSHIP, MICH. - A 40-year-old man was found dead inside a burning shed in Schoolcraft Township Thursday night.
Police say Dee Alan-Depew Joslin's body was found in a shed behind a home in the 11000 block of Portage Road just before 8:30 p.m. May 4.
Firefighters did not know anyone was inside the structure until the fire was extinguished.
The cause of the fire and cause of death remain under investigation.
