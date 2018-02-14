Man awaits sentencing in cruelty case involving 70 dead cows

Close-up view of a brown and white Hereford cow's eye. No specifics, including breed, were available on approximately 70 cows found dead in Livingston County, but a 61-year-old man is facing felony charges of animal abuse/neglect. (Photo: Emholk, Getty Images/iStockphoto)

HOWELL, MICH. (AP) - A Michigan man charged with animal cruelty after about 70 cows were found dead on his properties is awaiting sentencing after reaching a plea agreement in the case.

The Ann Arbor News reports 61-year-old Keith E. Huck Jr. of Livingston County's Cohoctah Township is scheduled to return to court on March 12 to learn his punishment. He faces up to 93 days in jail.

The Livingston Daily Press & Argus has reported he earlier pleaded guilty to reduced charges, including animal abandonment and failure to bury a dead animal.

The newspaper says Huck agreed to pay nearly $20,000 in restitution as part of the plea agreement. Huck was charged last year.

Officials have said three pigs and five cows were recovered alive.

© 2018 Associated Press