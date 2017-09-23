Man killed in Barry County shooting; no threat to community

Barry County Sheriff's Department sheriff's badge. (Photo: Barry County Sheriff's Department)

PRARIEVILLE TOWNSHIP, MICH. - The Barry County Sheriff's Office is investigating an early Saturday morning shooting that killed one man.

It happened just after 1:50 a.m. in the on Burchette Road in Prairieville Township, which is west of Delton.

Deputies say responders tried to save the man, however, he died of his injuries.

There is a person of interest in custody, and according to a news release from the sheriff's office, there is no threat to the community.

Authorities have not released the name of the victim until his family can be notified.

The shooting remains under investigation.

