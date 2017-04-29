Man racing to catch flight rolls car on I-94, continues trip

Smashed window, stock image. (Photo: PAFotography, Thinkstock)

PORT HURON, MICH. - A driver on his way to Toronto to catch a flight continued on his trip after rolling his vehicle on Interstate 94 about three miles west of Port Huron early Friday.

Lt. Roger Wesch of the Port Huron Police Department said police and St. Clair County deputies were called to the Blue Water Bridge at about 3:15 a.m. Friday.

He said toll takers at the bridge noticed a vehicle with broken mirrors and deployed airbags.

The driver of the car told toll takers he believed he had fallen asleep at the wheel, rolling the vehicle. The vehicle wound up back on its wheels, so the man continued his trip.

“He had to move the airbag out of the way to talk (to the toll takers),” Wesch said.

Police officers determined alcohol was not involved in the rollover. Deputies were called to the bridge to make the accident report.

Wesch said the vehicle was impounded because of the damage, and the man continued on his way across the bridge and into Canada in a taxi.

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2017. All Rights Reserved