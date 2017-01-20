Man reaches plea agreement in Boyne Highlands fire

HARBOR SPRINGS, MICH. - A man who authorities say ran from a security guard and sprayed a fire extinguisher at him during a major fire at a northern Michigan ski resort has reached a plea agreement.
The Emmet County prosecutor’s office says David Soltysiak, 31, of Petoskey pleaded no contest today to second-degree arson and felonious assault. A no contest plea isn’t an admission of guilt but is treated as such for sentencing. He’s been ordered held without bond.
Twelve people were injured Dec. 11 in a fire at the main lodge at Boyne Highlands.
A police affidavit filed in Emmet County court says a guard was trying to evacuate people from the lodge when he encountered Soltysiak. Investigators say he refused to put down a fire extinguisher and sprayed it at the guard.
