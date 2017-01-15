Man rescued after airboat flips, sinks in St. Clair River

Airboat, stock image. (Photo: Thinkstock)

HARSENS ISLAND, MICH. - A 34-year-old man has been rescued from the St. Clair River's Middle Channel after his airboat flipped and sank.

Police say Daniel Watson was heard screaming for help about 4 p.m. Saturday near Harsens Island, northeast of Detroit.

Someone used a kayak to help Watson to a shallow part of the river where another person took him to shore in an inflatable boat.

Watson was treated for minor injuries and minor hypothermia. The airboat sank in about 30 feet of water.

St. Clair County Sheriff Tim Donnellon says an accident involving an airboat is not unheard of this time of year, but it's "probably a little more unusual to have a kayak out there rescuing someone in the middle of January."

