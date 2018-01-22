Man sentenced to jail, looses hunting privileges after deer poaching investigation

Deer hunting gear, stock image. (Photo: iStock)

ALLEGAN, MICH. - A 22-year-old Plainwell man has lost his hunting privileges for seven years after pleading guilty to deer poaching.

Colton Anderson was sentenced Jan. 18 in Allegan County 57th District Court to 60 days in jail as well as more than $30,000 in reimbursement to the state along with severed hunting privileges.

According to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, the investigation started when a conservation officer received information about a deer killed illegally in Barry County. The officer went to Anderson's home and found multiple sets of deer antlers hanging in the garage -- they had kill tags from 2015 attached to them.

The officer obtained a search warrant and seized an 11-point, 5-point, 7-point, and five 8-point sets of antlers. The licenses attached to them belong to people who did not live at the home.

When the DNR contacted the individuals who purchased the 2015 licenses, all claimed they were unaware that Anderson was using them. The DNR says that in addition to illegally hunting with someone else's deer license, Anderson's privileges had already been revoked in 2014 -- after being convicted of killing a deer with a rifle in Allegan County.

The DNR requested the Allegan County Prosecutor's Office charge Anderson for hunting while his privileges were revoked, using another person's kill tags and five counts for each violation of taking more than the legal limit of antlered deer.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

April Stevens is a multi-platform producer at WZZM 13. Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV