Man sets Michigan fishing record with catch of bigmouth buffalo

MONROE COUNTY, MICH. - An angler from Madison Heights has set the state's first fishing record of 2017 after catching a 27-pound, 35.25-inch bigmouth buffalo.

Roy Beasley was bow-fishing the morning of May 13 on the River Raisin in Monroe County when he caught the behemoth, according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

State records are recognized by weight. To qualify for a record, fish must exceed the current listed state record weight, and a DNR fisheries biologist must make identification.

Beasley isn't new to making the record books. He held the previous bigmouth buffalo state record for a catch he made on the Detroit River in 2008. That fish weighed 24.74 pounds and measured 34.5 inches. Bow-fishing involves using specialized archery equipment to shoot fish. “More and more, people are enjoying the sport of bow-fishing and recognizing the thrill it can offer those who pursue it,” said Sara Thomas, the DNR's Lake Erie Management Unit manager. “The river system in southeast Michigan offers ample opportunity to catch rather large fish — a huge congrats to Mr. Beasley for having broken this record twice.”

