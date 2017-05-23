Man who drove across state gets lost, now considered missing

Police lights generic, file photo. (Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

ROSEVILLE, MICH. - Multiple police agencies are on the lookout for a man they say drove across Michigan in the wrong direction, when he wanted to go to the Secretary of State's office.

Michigan State Police say 89-year-old Robert Reddington left Marcellus on Monday, May 22 on his way to Benton Harbor to renew his license.

But the next day, an officer pulled him over in Roseville, on the east side of the state, after determining he was lost. That officer gave Reddington directions back to Marcellus and sent him on his way.

He was last seen around 1:30 Tuesday, May 23.

WZZM 13 asked Michigan State Police for a photo of Reddington, but we're told one is not yet available.

He is 5'8" and weighs around 157 pounds. He is white with grey hair and blue eyes. He was last seen driving a teal, two-door 1996 Buick Regal with Michigan license plate number DPT7877.

If you have seen Reddington or his vehicle, you're asked to call the Cass County Sheriff's Department at 269-445-1560.

