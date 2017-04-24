Man's love letter to Michigan puts state in spotlight

Eric Sitznagel grew up in Northport, hunting Petoskey stones. Now he's teaching that art to his son. (Photo: Eric Spitznagel)

Eric Spitznagel lives in Chicago now, but his heart is in his home state of Michigan. He fondly recalls hunting Petoskey stones near his childhood home in Northport on the Leelanau Peninsula.

Spitznagel wrote about that rare stone and other things that make Michigan unique in a recent "Recommendation" in the New York Times magazine.

He said reaction to the essay -- mostly a love letter to Michigan, with mentions of Devil's Night in Detroit and the Flint water crisis -- have mostly been good.

Mostly.

"The only thing that some people are wary about is when I made fun of Detroit," he said. "As a Michigan native, I believe I am within my rights to make fun of Detroit. I've spent my fair share of time in Detroit, too."

Despite the jab: "I love everything about the state," he said.

And here are some of those things: "I’d spent my life believing that Michigan contains everything that a person could reasonably want or need," he wrote. "It has rock jewelry, perfect views of the aurora borealis, Mackinac Island fudge, winning college football teams, no toll roads, more than 120 lighthouses and endless beachfront property, stretched across a longer coastline than any state’s save for Alaska’s."

Spitznagel, an executive writer for Men's Health magazine, has written seven books, most recently "Old Records Never Die," which traces his search to replace vinyl albums he foolishly gave away in his youth.

He'd been wanting to submit a Recommendation to the Times, and Michigan seemed like a natural topic. He wanted people to see the state's magnificent side along with the bad roads and urban decay that often make the news.

"My wife and I have traveled around the country a bit, and people do have misguided perceptions, sometimes, of what this state is like. Because what you see on the news is the bad stuff," he said. "There's not enough news on CNN about Petoskey stones."

He said he's now thinking of writing a memoir based on what now seem like idyllic times growing up in Michigan.

"Even though I'm still a short drive away from Michigan, when I think about the summers there it's like a Norman Rockwell painting," he said.

Writer Eric Spitznagel and his son wear their Michigan gear in a Chicago ice cream shop. Spitznagel, a Michigan native, is considering a memoir about Michigan. (Photo: Eric Spitznagel)

In the meantime, he'll bring his young son, Charlie, from Chicago each summer to hunt Petoskey stones and learn Michigan ways.

"Even though he doesn't live in Michigan, I want summers in Michigan to be a part of who he is," Spitznagel said. "I want him to feel the way about those shores and those stones that I do."

