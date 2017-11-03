Medical examiner: 37 sets of cremains found in storage unit

Columbarium. (Photo: Getty Images)

ATHENS, MICH. - A southern Michigan medical examiner says authorities are trying to identify 37 boxes of cremains discovered in a storage unit after the death of a funeral director.

Calhoun County Medical Examiner Dr. Joyce DeJong says the family of Joy Spencer Spoor discovered the cremains after her Oct. 14 death. Spoor was an owner of Spencer Family Funeral Home in Athens, a village about 110 miles west of Detroit.

DeJong says authorities have started the process of identifying the cremains and returning them to families. She says she doesn't know yet why the remains were being kept in the storage unit.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 Associated Press