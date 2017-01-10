Meeting tonight over Nestle plans to draw more water

MORLEY TOWNSHIP, MICH. - The Ice Mountain bottling plant is scheduled to hold an open house tonight to answer questions about its plans for a well in Osceola County.
Nestle, which owns Ice Mountain, wants to increase the amount of water it pumps from the White Springs well by 167 percent.
At 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, Ice Mountain representatives will discuss the company's permit application for the well. The meeting is at the Morley Township Fire Department.
It is open to the public.
