WZZM
Close
Closings Alert 6 closing alerts
Weather Alert 45 weather alerts
Close

Meeting tonight over Nestle plans to draw more water

Staff , WZZM 3:36 PM. EST January 10, 2017

MORLEY TOWNSHIP, MICH. - The Ice Mountain bottling plant is scheduled to hold an open house tonight to answer questions about its plans for a well in Osceola County.

Nestle, which owns Ice Mountain, wants to increase the amount of water it pumps from the White Springs well by 167 percent.

At 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, Ice Mountain representatives will discuss the company's permit application for the well. The meeting is at the Morley Township Fire Department.

It is open to the public.

(© 2017 WZZM)

WZZM

Nestlé bottled-water company seeks to take more Michigan water

WZZM

Public gets more time to comment on Nestle bottled water proposal

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories