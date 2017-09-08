Meijer is offering free junior deer hunting licenses

Meijer (Photo: Detroit Free Press)

Friday through Saturday, Meijer will offer free junior deer hunting licenses to young hunters -- making this year the 10th year Meijer is offering something like this.

To redeem the coupon, youths must be accompanied by an adult. The coupon allows customers 16 years old and younger to get one junior deer hunting license, which would have cost $20, or mentored youth hunting license, which is normally $7.50.

The mentored youth hunting license, which includes a base license, is only for hunters under the age of 10. Youth hunters from 10 to 16, however, will need to purchase a $6 base license to get the free deer hunting one.

The offer is available at all Michigan locations of the store starting Friday, Sept. 8. Licenses can otherwise be bought online at the Michigan Department of Natural Resources website.

