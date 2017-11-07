Meijer now delivering general merchandise for the holidays

Meijer is adding thousands of general merchandise items for home delivery just in time for the holidays.

The items that are now available through Meijer Home Delivery includes the season’s gifts and toys, as well as wrapping paper, artificial trees and Christmas decorations.

Electronics like TVs, tablets, headphones, drones and gaming systems are also added to the list of items available to be picked up by Shipt shoppers.

“We’ve had tremendous success delivering groceries to our customers across the Midwest, so we are very pleased to offer them the convenience of having their holiday gifts delivered to their doorstep as well,” Meijer President & CEO Rick Keyes said. “Whether you are looking for a turkey, toys and gifts or even decorations, our brick–and-mortar stores combined with a personal shopping solution provides something for everyone’s holiday shopping needs.”

Because most Meijer stores are open 24-hours a day, customers can choose delivery times most convenient for them, which allows customers to shop and receive orders early in the morning or late at night.

Meijer customers can sign up for the Shipt service for $99 a year. Unlimited delivers are free for orders over $35; a flat $7 delivery fee is added to any orders under $35.

