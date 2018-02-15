Mental health training already implemented in most Kent County Schools

(Photo: Mental Health Foundation of West Michigan)

WEST MICHIGAN - Nearly 500 teachers in Kent County have already been trained in Youth Mental Health First Aid, but this bill may make it a requirement for all Michigan teachers.

Youth Mental Health First Aid is an eight-hour course and the goal is to help educators spot the signs of mental illness in their students and how to help.

If passed, House Bill 4772 would require all teachers to take the course, but the state would foot the bill.

The training is available right now through places like the Mental Health Foundation of West Michigan, the same group behind initiatives like Be Nice.

Be Nice is already implemented in 150 West Michigan schools. The program is made up of a curriculum that helps students understand how to "notice, invite, challenge and empower" in regard to mental health.

The Mental Health Foundation's executive director, Christy Buck, said in most cases the warning signs are all there.

"A lot of times the onset can be things like missing school, skipping class, writing things in papers and drawing things in art," Buck said.

Buck said it's important to change the way we talk about mental illness, especially in regard to horrific tragedies like the shooting in Florida.

"We have to change our language to say 'this person must've been very sick,'" Buck said.

She said it's an illness and using words like 'crazy' and 'psycho' to describe it only furthers the problem.

If you see concerning behavior in a peer, friend or student you can text a tip to this confidential tip line to alert local officials in your area.

