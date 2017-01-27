LANSING, MICH. - According to a tweet sent shortly after 9 a.m. this morning, the Michigan Secretary of State computer system is having issues, resulting in the inability to perform transactions both online or at offices.

Please note: Due to an issue with the SOS computer system, transactions cannot currently be performed online or at offices. — MI Sec of State (@MichSoS) January 27, 2017

There is not currently an estimated timeline to resolve the issue.

According to Fred Woodham at the Secretary of State's office, customers will be given a return ticket to help process them quicker when the systems are back online.

The Secretary of State will be waiving late fees on expirations today if customers complete their transaction on Monday.

Due to the computer system outage, late fees will be waived on expirations today if customers complete their transaction on Monday. — MI Sec of State (@MichSoS) January 27, 2017

