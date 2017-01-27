WZZM
Michigan Secretary of State transactions off-line

WZZM 11:26 AM. EST January 27, 2017

LANSING, MICH. - According to a tweet sent shortly after 9 a.m. this morning, the Michigan Secretary of State computer system is having issues, resulting in the inability to perform transactions both online or at offices.

 

 

There is not currently an estimated timeline to resolve the issue.

According to Fred Woodham at the Secretary of State's office, customers will be given a return ticket to help process them quicker when the systems are back online. 

The Secretary of State will be waiving late fees on expirations today if customers complete their transaction on Monday.

 

 

(© 2017 WZZM)


