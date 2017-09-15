Michigan AG Bill Schuette joins Equifax investigation

LANSING, MICH. - More than 4 million Michigan residents were affected by the Equifax breach security breach, in which Social Security numbers, date or birth and other identifiable information was allegedly stolen.

Michigan's Attorney General, Bill Schuette has joined a multi-state investigation with 40 other state Attorney Generals, and he signed a letter to Equifax demanding the company improve its consumer response to the breach.

►Related: 143 million credit-reporting customers' data at risk after Equifax breach

“While the investigation is ongoing, it is important that Michigan residents determine if they were affected by the breach and take steps to monitor their credit reports and their bank accounts and credit card statements, and report any suspicious activity immediately," said Schuette.

Schuette wants anyone who believes their personal information was compromised to file a complaint with the Michigan Attorney General's office. "I encourage everyone who has been affected to report their experience to my office," he said.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV