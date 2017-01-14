Michigan buses sell out on routes to women's march, inauguration

Line of charter buses driving on highway, stock image. (Photo: Thinkstock)

If you're looking to take a bus to see the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump Jan. 20 or to the Women's March on Washington the next day, good luck.

Seats on buses -- possibly the cheapest way to travel -- are all but sold out from departure sites in Michigan.

Rally Bus has no more seats available on buses leaving from Michigan and heading to Washington for Jan. 20 or Jan. 21.

Checking Skedadle’s website Thursday for fares from Michigan to Washington, the company wrote: "Due to extremely high volume, we are no longer accepting new routes for 1/20 - 1/21 to Washington, DC."

Greyhound might be your best bet, if you're willing to sit on a bus for more than 14 hours each way.

Fares are running about $230 for a round-trip Greyhound bus ticket from Detroit to Washington, leaving Jan. 19 and returning Jan. 21.

Hop on the bus, Gus

Charter bus companies are also sold out or nearly at capacity for the weekend of Jan. 20.

Some, like Wyandotte-based Trinity Transportation, say they’ve got 20 buses going to the nation's capital for that weekend’s events.

Dean Trailways of Michigan is sending six buses to the march. Bianco Travel & Tours is sold out as are Blue Lakes and Indian Trails.

B&W Charters in Kalamazoo still had a few charter buses available to book for inaugural weekend, so long as travelers are willing to spend a few days, allowing drivers to rest, said Gene Wright II, the company’s director of marketing, in an interview Tuesday.

“A lot of bus companies these days aren’t doing the drive-through-the-night trips,” he said, noting that some recent high-profile bus crashes and driver fatigue are big concerns within the industry.

Most of his company’s buses are booked that weekend for trips to Camp Atterbury-Muscatatuck, a military reserve training base in Indiana.

Of charter buses in western Michigan, Wright said: “If they’re not going to D.C., they’re involved in the military events at Camp Atterbury, south of Indianapolis.”

Make a new plan, Stan

Phoebe Hopps, the Michigan coordinator for the women's march, has been scrambling all week to secure more buses leaving from Detroit and Flint, especially, to meet demand.

"We need more buses," she said, estimating that at least 5,000 people from Michigan are traveling to the march that way. "Between Rally, Skedadle, Shofur, and all these other companies, I think they’re all scooped up."

But even if more buses are found to take people to the march, parking might be a problem.

Parking is sold out at Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium for the women's march on Jan. 21, U Street Parking told the Detroit Free Press Thursday. About 1,200 buses already have purchased parking at the stadium, which is the primary parking option for charter buses for events at the capital. Another 200 buses are on waiting lists for the women's march, the company said.

For inauguration day, parking has been purchased by about 120 buses, the company said.

Just drop off the key, Lee

Although a bus trip might not be in your future if you haven't already booked your ticket, you can still get from here to there.

For those who prefer to fly, fares starting at about $380 for a round-trip ticket from Detroit to Washington could still be found online Thursday afternoon for departures Jan. 19 and return flights Jan. 22.

Jody LaPointe, 45, of Oxford suggested that people who are still looking for travel options should consider carpooling. She is helping to organize groups interested in renting vans for the women's march on the North Oakland Women's Facebook page.

"We're renting a van from Enterprise," she said. "I think it's going to cost, with gas, less than $100 per person. We have 15 people in the van."

What to do once you arrive?

Danielle Davis, director of communications for Destination D.C., a nonprofit tourism organization, says some hotels in the capital area have vacancies, but expect to pay at least $300 a night for the most modest of accommodations.

For tips and suggestions along with inaugural travel packages, go to https://washington.org/inauguration2017.

