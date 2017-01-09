Michigan Capitol repairs delayed

Michigan capitol building in Lansing. (Photo: benkrut, Copy Rights by Henryk Sadura)

LANSING, MICH. - The people who keep Michigan's 138-year-old statehouse running received coal this Christmas when legislation that would have cleared the way for major renovations failed to advance before year's end.

That means the legislation will have to be reintroduced in the new term that officially begins Wednesday, and Capitol staffers are hoping it can advance quickly because they're putting Band-Aids on a historic facility that really needs major surgery.

"A lot of 7these systems are way beyond their normal life," John Truscott, vice chairman of the Michigan State Capitol Commission, said last week. "The staff over there has done an incredible job piecing everything together and keeping it going. The sooner we can get this moving, the better off everyone will be."

In a near-unanimous vote in December, the state House passed a pair of bills that would have allowed the commission to borrow up to $50 million for renovations to the mechanical systems at the Capitol building in downtown Lansing. In the flurry of the lame-duck session, however, the legislation stalled in the Senate and was never sent to the governor.

However, "we'll get it reintroduced again early in this session," Truscott said. "Obviously, this is crucial to the health and well being of the building."

The commission wants to sell bonds — using lawmakers' parking lot on the building's west side as collateral — to fund much-needed renovations to the aging heating and cooling and other systems that make up the guts of the Capitol, a National Historic Landmark.

The failing systems are putting the treasured building at risk: Too much humidity is causing decorative paint to fail, for example. Pipes are leaking.

The commission currently receives about $3.3 million a year from the state's tobacco tax revenue, an amount that rises with inflation. The debt for the repairs would be repaid over several years.

Truscott said the renovations could save taxpayer money over the long run. Commissioners are exploring, for example, installing geothermal heating that could more than halve the roughly $800,000 a year the state spends on utilities at the Capitol.

The actual cost of the renovations aren't yet clear because it's still in the planning stage.

Lansing State Journal