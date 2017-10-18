Michigan DNR says state-record cisco fish caught in Upper Peninsula

Michael Lemanski of Florence, Wisc., caught this new state-record cisco (lake herring) on Lake Ottawa in Iron County in the western Upper Peninsula. (Photo: Michigan DNR)

MICHIGAN - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources confirmed today that a 6.36-pound and 21.8-inch cisco (lake herring) caught last June is a state record.

That marks just the second state-record fish caught in 2017.

Michael Lemanski of Florence, Wisc., caught the cisco at approximately 10 a.m. June 9 on Lake Ottawa in Iron County (western Upper Peninsula). The previous record was a 5.4-pound, 25-inch cisco caught in 1992 in the Grand Traverse Bay (records are recognized by weight only).

“Although this fish was caught in June, we only recently verified it as a state record,” said Gary Whelan, the DNR’s fisheries research manager, in a statement. “The reason for the delay stemmed from the fact we wanted to ensure this fish was not a hybrid between a cisco and a lake whitefish. These fish look extremely similar so we gathered DNA from the fish to test its compatibility with what we know about cisco. That test, done by Michigan State University, proved to be a match.”

Fish must exceed the current listed state-record weight to be recognized as a state record, and a DNR fisheries biologist must verify the fish's identification.

