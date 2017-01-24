Michigan group calls on MDEQ to include public in Nestle water decision

Michigan Citizens for Water Conservation host a press conference on Jan. 24, 2017. (Photo: WZZM)

STANWOOD, MICH. - Less than $1 per million gallons of fresh water: that's how much one group in Michigan claims that Nestle will pay for water if their latest request gets approved by the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality.

Michigan Citizens for Water Conservation is calling on MDEQ to allow the public to have a say in this decision by hosting public hearings throughout the state in cities including Flint, Detroit, Traverse City, Evart, Sault Ste. Marie and Muskegon.

The group's president Peggy Case said, "Residents in Flint pay on average $910 million a year for contaminated water." Citing this as the highest price paid for water in the United States.

In 2015, Nestle applied for a smaller scale request that passed through the DEQ with little to no involvement of the public, said Jeff Ostahowski, the vice president of the group.

Ostahowski said this time around they are urging the public to get involved and take action before the period for public comment closes on March 3.

The group asks that people send requests for these multiple hearings to Heidi Grether, DEQ Director and to Gov. Rick Snyder.

Nestle issued a statement saying that they are "committed to being a responsible steward of Michigan's water resources and maintaining an open dialogue with the local community."

Nestle will be hosting a community open house on Feb. 7, 2017 from 6-8 p.m. at the Osceola County Fairgrounds at 101 Recreation Ave., Evart.

They encourage anyone interested in their permit to attend the event.

