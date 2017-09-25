Michigan lawmaker wants to study presumed consent organ donation

Become an organ donor (Photo: Gift of Life Michigan)

LANSING - A state lawmaker wants to organize an 11-member commission to study the impact of presumed consent organ donation in Michigan.

Under presumed consent, anyone getting a driver's license or state ID would be presumed to be an organ donor unless they opt out. This is already a practice in some European countries, but not in the U.S.

A presumed consent bill was introduced in Texas this year.

More than 60 percent of Michigan adults are registered as organ donors.

If approved, the state commission would study the impact of presumed consent on organ donation rates in Michigan.

© 2017 WZZM-TV