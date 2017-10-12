Michigan Legislature votes to ban local food, beverage taxes

LANSING, MICH. (AP) - Michigan municipalities would be prohibited from levying local taxes on food and beverages under a bill advancing to Gov. Rick Snyder's desk for his expected signature.

No local government in Michigan is now considering such a tax. But lawmakers say it is possible, pointing to Philadelphia and Chicago as places with soda taxes. Similar taxes have been approved in San Francisco and Oakland, California.

►Previous: Michigan Senate approves bill to prevent soda, food taxes

The Republican-led Michigan Senate voted 30-5 Thursday to send the fast-tracked legislation to the governor.

The Chicago-area's penny-per-ounce tax on soda and sweetened drinks was repealed Wednesday after a months-long conflict that included a court battle and millions of dollars' worth of television ads on both sides.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 Associated Press