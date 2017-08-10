Michigan man sets himself on fire trying to exterminate bees

An ambulance file photo. (Photo: Custom)

DOWAGIAC, MICH. - Authorities say a 46-year-old man accidentally set himself on fire while trying to exterminate bees in an underground hive in southwestern Michigan.

The Cass County sheriff's department says a neighbor was able to put out the fire by the time authorities arrived Wednesday at the injured man's home in the Dowagiac area.

The man was airlifted to a hospital in Kalamazoo for treatment. Details about his condition weren't immediately released.

The accident is under investigation.

© 2017 Associated Press