Michigan meteorite from January up for auction at Christie's

Christie's Science and Natural History specialist James Hyslop said the most recent meteorite to have impacted Michigan is estimated to be worth $10,000-$15,000. It will be up for auction until Wednesday. (Photo: Christie's)

A fiery flash in the sky and subsequent meteorite landing rocked Michigan in January, and a piece of the impact made by this interstellar treasure is for sale online.

Michigan's most recent meteorite is among 44 space items on display at Rockefeller Center in New York City as part of Christie's "Deep Impact: Martian, Lunar and Other Rare Meteorites" online auction.

James Hyslop, Christie's Science and Natural History specialist, said the Michigan meteorite is estimated to be $10,000-$15,000 and currently has a bid of $8,000.

Found in Livingston County by Ashley Moritz of Royal Oak, the meteorite is "covered with black fusion crust with a few small portals providing a peek to this meteorite’s archetypal interior cream matrix...Very few specimens have been found; less than 1 kg of material is currently documented," according to Christie's description.

The sale will end Wednesday at 10 a.m.

A 13-pound iron meteorite that "originated from the core of an asteroid between Mars and Jupiter" from Namibia is also on sale, and resembles Michigan, according to a news release.

Moritz is also credited with uncovering findings from a frozen lake. These meteorites will also join Christie's display, but they are not yet available and will be offered by Christie's in London in the future.

A news release said the meteorites in Christie's collection are estimated to be worth $500 to $250,000.

Macovich Collection of Meteorites curator Darryl Pitt said in a statement: “While the world’s fascination with meteorites is flourishing, the market for sculptural iron meteorites has exploded. Less than 2% of all meteorites are of the iron variety — and less than 5% of those are aesthetic and rightfully considered natural sculpture from outer space.”

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 Detroit Free Press