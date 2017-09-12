Michigan National Guard told to stand down

The Michigan National Guard helped with relief efforts in Hurricane Harvey as well. (Photo: Michigan National Guard)

The Michigan National Guard was sending 1,000 people down to help with relief efforts in Florida. However, after they prepared to leave in the morning on Sept. 12, they were told to stand down.

According to a Facebook post from the Michigan National Guard, Florida modified its' request for assistance.

The post said, "The destruction, while significant, does not require the additional resources originally anticipated. We continue to keep our southern neighbors and the responders in our thoughts."

