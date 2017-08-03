Michigan poll shows President Trump steady and Kid Rock competitive in Senate race

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH (WZZM) - As national polls show support for President Donald Trump plummeting, a poll in Michigan done by pollster Target-Insyght shows President Trump's support is still around 50-percent.

Target-Insyght also sampled people in Michigan about the race for U.S. Senate in 2018 to see if celebrity musician Kid Rock could compete with incumbent Democrat Sen. Debbie Stabenow.

As for President Trump, a Quinnipiac University poll out today shows he hit a record low approval at 33 percent and for the first time is showing weakness in his base - white Americans without a college degree.

At the same time Quinnipiac did its polling in late July, Target-Insyght did it's surveying in Michigan and found 49 percent of people in the state think President Trump is either doing an "excellent" or a "pretty good" job. Around 43 percent of people in the state believe President Trump is doing a "poor" job.

The Target-Insyght polling is consistent with other measures showing the president's support in Michigan is a bit higher. Some believe that could be because the state helped get him elected and voters have buy-in to see him succeed.

As for Kid Rock, Target-Insyght's polling shows he's a very competitive candidate very early in the election process. In a hypothetical race, Sen. Stabenow is leading Kid Rock by eight points. In the Grand Rapids media market, Stabenow leads Kid Rock in the hypothetical race by four points. Kid Rock leads in the Republican primary by double digits and could easily use his name identification and resources to win that race if he chooses to enter it.

Kid Rock, born Robert Ritchie, has teased supporters on his Twitter account he is serious about running for U.S. Senate, though he hasn't made an official announcement. He said he would announce in the next couple of weeks.

