Michigan potholes: The Top 15 funniest memes and reactions

Reaching a $1.2-billion road funding deal has been anything but smooth for Michigan lawmakers. (Photo: Detroit Free Press)

Michigan's pothole problem has gotten so bad, all we can do is laugh at this point.

And it's not even March.

Though we're all feeling the struggle as our wheels and tires cheat death on the roadways, one fun byproduct of this madness is all the humorous memes, GIFs and social media posts that have popped up lately.

Here is a collection of some memes and reactions, in no particular order:

Potholes have overtaken the lower peninsula, send help. pic.twitter.com/9hTKVo2Zzs — Michigan Bests (@MichiganBests) February 25, 2018

Live look-in at a Michigander avoiding potholes on the way to work pic.twitter.com/bdTrfbUmBT — Detroit Free Press (@freep) February 26, 2018

Meanwhile, in Michigan pic.twitter.com/pjHLWMSaLj — Detroit Free Press (@freep) February 23, 2018

Dodging these potholes in Michigan... pic.twitter.com/Yh03QQ1Hlt — Joey Radio (@JoeyRadio) February 24, 2018

who needs cedar point when you could drive over michigan potholes? — lauryn🖤 (@laurynramel_) February 23, 2018

What it feels like to hit a pothole in Michigan pic.twitter.com/QaIKdLpkgY — Detroit Free Press (@freep) February 21, 2018

Dodging Potholes: A Michigan Sport — Sarah Van Acker (@sarahvanack) February 22, 2018

BREAKING NEWS: lost city of atlantis found in detroit pothole — Demetrius D. Harmon (@meechonmars) February 24, 2018

Step-by-step guide to hitting a pothole:



1. Hit pothole

2. Death grip steering wheel

3. Squeeze eyes shut

4. Pray for your life

5. Open eyes carefully

6. Turn off music

7. Drive silently to destination — Ashley Zlatopolsky (@ashley_detroit) February 24, 2018

Pothole dodging should be a professional sport in Michigan — Zach (@zkendall_) February 21, 2018

I love the five seasons Michigan has to offer:

Winter

Pothole

Spring

Summer

Fall — Mel Bàlor (@melcover) February 24, 2018

The pothole situation is SO bad here in Michigan, I'm starting to feel like I'm off-roading 😂#potholes — Syma Chowdhry (@SymaChowdhry) February 21, 2018

Michigan is just one big ass pothole — Ethan Bidoul (@Ethan_Bidoul51) February 20, 2018

