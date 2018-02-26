WZZM
Close
Weather Alert 13 weather alerts
Close

Michigan potholes: The Top 15 funniest memes and reactions

Brian Manzullo, Detroit Free Press , WZZM 3:32 PM. EST February 26, 2018

Michigan's pothole problem has gotten so bad, all we can do is laugh at this point.

And it's not even March.

Though we're all feeling the struggle as our wheels and tires cheat death on the roadways, one fun byproduct of this madness is all the humorous memes, GIFs and social media posts that have popped up lately.

Here is a collection of some memes and reactions, in no particular order: 

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 Detroit Free Press


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories