Michigan potholes: The Top 15 funniest memes and reactions

Michigan's pothole problem has gotten so bad, all we can do is laugh at this point.
And it's not even March.
Though we're all feeling the struggle as our wheels and tires cheat death on the roadways, one fun byproduct of this madness is all the humorous memes, GIFs and social media posts that have popped up lately.
Here is a collection of some memes and reactions, in no particular order:
Potholes have overtaken the lower peninsula, send help. pic.twitter.com/9hTKVo2Zzs— Michigan Bests (@MichiganBests) February 25, 2018
Live look-in at a Michigander avoiding potholes on the way to work pic.twitter.com/bdTrfbUmBT— Detroit Free Press (@freep) February 26, 2018
Meanwhile, in Michigan pic.twitter.com/pjHLWMSaLj— Detroit Free Press (@freep) February 23, 2018
Dodging these potholes in Michigan... pic.twitter.com/Yh03QQ1Hlt— Joey Radio (@JoeyRadio) February 24, 2018
who needs cedar point when you could drive over michigan potholes?— lauryn🖤 (@laurynramel_) February 23, 2018
What it feels like to hit a pothole in Michigan pic.twitter.com/QaIKdLpkgY— Detroit Free Press (@freep) February 21, 2018
Dodging Potholes: A Michigan Sport— Sarah Van Acker (@sarahvanack) February 22, 2018
BREAKING NEWS: lost city of atlantis found in detroit pothole— Demetrius D. Harmon (@meechonmars) February 24, 2018
Step-by-step guide to hitting a pothole:— Ashley Zlatopolsky (@ashley_detroit) February 24, 2018
1. Hit pothole
2. Death grip steering wheel
3. Squeeze eyes shut
4. Pray for your life
5. Open eyes carefully
6. Turn off music
7. Drive silently to destination
Pothole dodging should be a professional sport in Michigan— Zach (@zkendall_) February 21, 2018
I love the five seasons Michigan has to offer:— Mel Bàlor (@melcover) February 24, 2018
Winter
Pothole
Spring
Summer
Fall
😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/53x3gUEMKx— Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) January 26, 2018
The pothole situation is SO bad here in Michigan, I'm starting to feel like I'm off-roading 😂#potholes— Syma Chowdhry (@SymaChowdhry) February 21, 2018
Michigan is just one big ass pothole— Ethan Bidoul (@Ethan_Bidoul51) February 20, 2018
