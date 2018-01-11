Michigan regulators ask muskellunge anglers to take survey

Stock image of muskellunge fish. (Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

LANSING, MICH. - State regulators continue to seek help from anglers in their quest to learn more about Michigan's muskellunge population.

The Department of Natural Resources has surveyed anglers who fish for muskellunge since 2014. They began taking the survey online two years later. The current version is available online.

The DNR is asking those who hook-and-line fish through ice or who spear-fish to complete the survey.

Officials say data that is gathered will influence fisheries management.

The muskellunge harvest season on all inland waters, Upper Peninsula Great Lakes and the St. Marys River ends March 15. For additional season closures, check the 2016-2017 Michigan Fishing Guide.

