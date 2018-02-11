Michigan regulators release 5-year fisheries management plan

LANSING, MICH. (AP) - Michigan regulators have released a 5-year plan to guide fisheries management.
The state Department of Natural Resources says the plan seeks to continue implementing a vision for protecting, managing and improving aquatic resources that was spelled out in a previous blueprint.
Fisheries chief Jim Dexter says its goals include ensuring healthy aquatic ecosystems and sustainable fisheries; promoting effective communication, outreach and education; and improving strategic resource partnerships.
Other priorities are developing assessment and decision support tools and encouraging efficient division operations.
