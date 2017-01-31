Michigan Republicans voice concern with Trump travel order

U.S. Congressman Fred Upton (R - St. Joseph) (Photo: Charles Dharapak/AP)

WASHINGTON - Republican members of Michigan’s congressional delegation on Monday called on the Trump administration to curtail or clarify an order blocking the entry of people from several majority Muslim countries into the U.S., voicing worries it may violate the civil liberties of those legally permitted here.

“I fully support strengthening our screening processes and securing our borders, but this executive order needs to be scaled back,” said U.S. Rep. Fred Upton, R-St. Joseph, the longest-serving Republican on the state’s 16-member congressional delegation. “It has created real confusion.”

Upton’s comments and those from other members of Michigan’s congressional delegation came as the fallout from President Donald Trump’s order last Friday continued to be felt across the U.S. and in southeastern Michigan, which is home to the largest Arab-American and Muslim community in the nation.

In recent years, Michigan has resettled more Syrian refugees from conflicts in the Middle East than any state other than California and, with deep familial and ethnic ties to the region — as well as scores of businesses which rely on international talent and contacts — the order’s impact has been deeply felt.

Upton’s call for Trump to restrict his broad suspension of refugee resettlement into the U.S. and 90-day ban on travelers — including many with valid visas to be in the U.S. — went further than some of his colleagues. But several of them also voiced concerns about the potential consequences of the order.

“All of our nation's security agencies agree that admitting individuals without the ability to properly vet them places national security and American lives at risk,” said U.S. Rep. Mike Bishop, R-Rochester. “That said, we need greater clarity from the administration to ensure this order is not carried out in a way that infringes on civil liberties and the protections guaranteed by our Constitution.”

“I do believe that the executive order — as written and implemented — was not sufficiently clear and had unintended consequences,” said U.S. Rep. Paul Mitchell, R-Dryden, who took office this month.

Republican legislators contacted by the Free Press, including Bishop, Mitchell and others, complimented Trump on moving to address what they consider a potential danger to the nation from refugees, immigrants and visitors they believe may not be adequately vetted before being allowed in. Several also agreed that a “pause” in entry is called for, while officials review vetting procedures.

But with protests being seen across the U.S. against the order over the weekend, and congressional offices getting calls from constituents, it was clear that many members of Congress believed the new president needed to refine the order — especially since, as written, it appeared to block even permanent legal residents and those who have served with U.S. forces from re-entering the nation.



“The administration should offer further clarity so that green card holders and those who have served alongside our troops on the battlefield are not affected,” said U.S. Rep. Tim Walberg, R-Tipton. “It is important that we improve our vetting policies to protect our citizens, while at the same time continuing our nation’s long held tradition of defending religious liberty and providing a compassionate and welcoming safe haven to persecuted individuals seeking freedom.”

On Sunday, the Department of Homeland Security made clear that it would consider legal permanent residents — green card holders — as being allowed to return into the U.S., even though the order itself made no such clear provision.

At Monday’s press briefing, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer defended the order and its rollout Friday, saying that only 109 people were detained upon entering the U.S. — though that doesn’t nearly cover all of those who could ultimately be affected — and arguing that the policy is needed to ensure that potential terrorists do not enter the U.S.

“We’re going to put the safety of America first,” he said. “The president’s going to be very proactive to protecting this country.”

What’s unclear, however, is what precisely the Trump administration will or can do to achieve its goal: Even experts have said that asking refugees or immigrants about their intentions is not likely to work; meanwhile, practically all of the people involved in terrorist-related activity in the U.S. in recent years have been citizens born in this country — not immigrants or refugees.

In making his remarks, Upton — who in late 2015 rejected suggestions by then-candidate Donald Trump that a ban of Muslims entering the U.S. might be called for following attacks in San Bernardino, Calif. — said he’d heard from several people with concerns about their own travel plans, or those of family, as well as “from global companies … relating to the international travel of their employees.”

“A wiser course would have been to work with Congress to ensure that all visitors to our nation are properly vetted with appropriate documentation. Moving forward, I will continue to advocate for common-sense, bipartisan policies that protect America, but also stays true to our values,” Upton said.

Over the weekend, U.S. Rep. Justin Amash, R-Cascade Township, took issue with Trump’s executive order in even stronger terms, comparing it to those signed by former President Barack Obama which he says overreach the chief executive’s constitutional authority.

“It's not lawful to ban immigrants on the basis of nationality. If the president wants to change immigration law, he must work with Congress,” Amash wrote on his Facebook page. “I agree with the president that we must do much more to properly vet refugees, but a blanket ban represents an extreme approach not consistent with our nation's values.”

It is only the most recent time Amash has openly questioned Trump’s actions. “We can't effectively fight homegrown Islamic radicalism by perpetuating the ‘us vs. them’ mindset that terrorists use to recruit,” he said. Several groups, including the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, have denounced the order.

On the other side of the political aisle, Democrats in Congress called for action to overturn or retract the order, even as some of their offices were being inundated with calls.

U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell, a Democrat who represents Dearborn — one of the the centers of southeastern Michigan’s Arab-American community — said her office had received 175 calls by late afternoon Monday, and that she’s gotten hundreds more emails, tweets and other messages.

“Many are constituents who are scared and concerned about what this means for them, and we can’t answer their questions,” she told the Free Press. “We have to ensure that America is safe and that we have a strong national security. But protecting our national security includes protecting the fundamental pillars of our constitution: freedom of religion and freedom of speech.”

U.S. Rep. John Conyers, D-Detroit, who also represents the area surrounding Dearborn, was co-sponsoring legislation intended to strip Trump’s executive order of its power and potential funding. Though, in a Republican-led Congress, its chances of passage were most unlikely. But Conyers called on Republican colleagues to embrace it, arguing that Trump’s order will be used by radical Muslims to target the U.S. as Islamophobic.

“Instead of making us safer, this order has the potential to bolster recruitment for terrorist groups,” he said.

U.S. Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., joined other Democrats on the Senate Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee asking for a meeting with Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly to ask what, if any, role he and others in his department had in crafting the order. Peters also met with Yemeni American leaders in Michigan on Monday morning.

Calling Trump’s order one that “effectively institutes a religious test to enter our country,” Peters denounced it on Facebook, saying he “was saddened to hear that so many of our friends and neighbors are fearful of what this order might mean for their community and for Muslim Americans across the nation.”

