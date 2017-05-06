Michigan residents can purchase pieces of Mackinac Bridge

Mackinac Bridge (Photo: haveseen, Thinkstock)

ST. IGNACE, MICH. (AP) - Michigan residents can now buy 60-year-old grated metal pieces of the original Mackinac Bridge from an online auction as those sections of the bridge get cut away and replaced.

Up until a year ago, workers had been taking the old bridge pieces to the scrap yard. Now residents who find value in the metal can buy the pieces from $270 to more than $1,500.

The Mackinac Bridge Authority says there aren't many pieces currently left to buy, but it plans to begin another auction in the next couple of weeks.

Buyers can only purchase the metal in large pieces, which are approximately 40 feet long and weigh several tons. But the bridge authority says for a price it can cut the piece to more manageable pieces.

