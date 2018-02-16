Michigan sees decline in revenue with fewer traffic tickets

Young womam pulled over by police officer - stock image. (Photo: iStock)

DETROIT - Michigan courts and municipalities are seeing a drop in revenue as police officers are writing a historically low number of traffic tickets.

The Detroit News reports that the State Court Administrator's Office says there were almost 1.4 million traffic citations handled in district courts in 2016, a 45 percent drop-off since 2006.

The state House Fiscal Agency says statewide ticket revenue has dropped from around $150 million in 2006 to about $100 million in 2016.

Experts believe police staffing shortages are largely responsible for the decrease.

Jim Walker is legislative director of the National Motorists Association's Michigan branch. He says a change in how speed limits are set has also affected ticket rates, with many areas raising the speed limit based on a 2016 law.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 Associated Press