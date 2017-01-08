Michigan State graduate buys campus-made tiny house

Michigan State mascot, Sparty, poses on the front porch of the tiny house at the ribbon cutting event Friday, April 22, 2016 at the Breslin Center. (Photo: Dave Wasinger, Lansing State Journal)

EAST LANSING, MICH. - A Michigan State University graduate has found a way to take her collegiate home to heart.

Debra Levantrosser on Friday took possession of Sparty's Cabin, a livable but tiny house built last spring with sustainable materials by roughly 100 people from across the East Lansing campus and community. Levantrosser was the highest bidder for the 177-square-foot home with a manufacturer's suggested retail price of $61,000.

Officials say the project aims to educate and spread awareness about sustainable living and the Tiny House Movement. Proceeds benefit Michigan State's School of Planning, Design and Construction.

The home sleeps three and has two levels.

Levantrosser says her Spartan roots and the story behind the home made it a "no-brainer" to buy. She plans to live in the home with her three dogs.

