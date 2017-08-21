Michigan to start issuing new IDs that will be accepted on domestic flights

Standard driver’s license is not REAL ID-compliant. (Photo: Michigan SOS)

The Michigan Secretary of State on Monday will begin to issue driver's licenses and identification cards that soon will be required to board flights or enter federal buildings.

Under the federal REAL ID Act, Michigan residents who don't have the specially designated identification cards will be barred from boarding domestic flights, entering federal buildings, nuclear plants or military bases without another accepted identity document, such as a passport beginning Oct. 1, 2020.

Compliant cards will be marked with a star inside a gold circle on the upper right. There is no extra fee for a REAL ID-compliant card and compliant cards will not contain radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) technology.

Michigan residents should check their license or ID card renewal notice when it arrives in the mail for information about whether they already have complied with REAL ID identification requirements.

To obtain a compliant card, residents will need to bring a certified birth certificate or another approved document to any Secretary of State office.

“To avoid future headaches for travelers, we will offer a compliant card for those who want one, and, for those who don’t, we still have the standard card for normal identification purposes,” Secretary of State Ruth Johnson said in a written statement

© 2017 Detroit Free Press