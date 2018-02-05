Michigan watchdogs accuse DTE Energy of thousands of improper shutoffs

DTE Energy in Detroit (Photo: Mandi Wright, Detroit Free Press)

In a sharply worded jab, state regulators ordered DTE Energy on Monday to explain why thousands of Michiganders complained in the last year that their gas or electric service was shut off without warning.

The evidence for thousands of improper shutoffs was so compelling that state regulators, in effect, said DTE Energy is guilty unless it can prove otherwise. The Michigan Public Service Commission ordered the utility's gas and electric providers “to prove they did not violate the Commission’s billing rules” when they switched to a new billing system in April.

State investigators had already had months of exchanges with DTE Energy over the influx they received in Lansing of shutoff complaints from across DTE Energy's service area. Last week, the Detroit-based utility finally acknowledged that it found a “defect” in the new billing system. The defect meant that thousands of customers hadn’t been properly notified with special shutoff notices, printed with red ink. So the utility quickly made things right, the letter said.

“In abundance of caution, on Jan. 13, DTE restored all 9,000 customers” whose service had been shut off possibly because of the defective new billing procedure, the utility said in a Jan. 29 letter from DTE Energy's General Counsel David Maquera to the MPSC. In its follow-up investigation, DTE Energy said it decided that about 5,000 of those 9,000 customers had not received the proper notification.

The improper service shutoffs fell into three categories, according to state investigators. Most were because of billing issues, including those involving many customers who’d failed to pay their bills but also many others who simply didn’t receive one of the newfangled bills for up to six months. In either scenario, many customers suddenly received a shutoff notice, offered to pay, but lost their service anyway. A second group had “pending complaints” against DTE Energy and, in apparent violation of a state rule on utility billing practices, they had their service “wrongfully shut off” as if in retaliation for complaining.

A third group of customers were those who denied access for DTE Energy to install so-called “smart meters,” the high-tech utility meters that utilities monitor remotely, saving the companies and their customers the cost of having meter readers go house to house. A small percentage of utility customers in Michigan, and nationwide, have resisted having “smart meters” installed, blaming them for everything from mysterious mental and physical ailments to being portals for corporate and even government snooping on private citizens.

Michiganders, by law, can decline to have “smart meters” installed in their homes, but the state’s utilities are putting undue pressure on those consumers to accept the new technology, said State Rep. Jim Runestad, R-White Lake.

“I signed on to the deal for people to opt out of those smart meters, and I’ve just heard horror stories about it,” Runestad said Monday.

When DTE Energy notified such smart-meter skeptics that they faced a shutoff if they did not either pay an additional monthly fee or accept the new digital meters, some decided to accept the new meter and tried to notify DTE Energy, yet they “were still disconnected despite their efforts to comply,” according to the state’s investigation.

Although the utility insisted that its billing procedure is working now — and even said that “a new control has been embedded into the notification process to prevent this situation from occurring in the future,” according to the DTE Energy letter of Jan. 29 — MPSC regulators weren’t impressed. In Monday’s announcement, regulators ordered the company to appear at a show-cause hearing on March 9, to testify before an administrative law judge and explain “misinformation provided by DTE to MPSC staff” during the months that state officials have tried to pin down the basis of numerous shutoff complaints.

After hearing of the MPSC’s order to show up in court on March 9, DTE Energy issued a statement Monday in which it said it would file its testimony in advance of the state’s prehearing deadline of Feb. 23. The statement went on to say:

“Upgrading our customer systems throughout our enterprise is a tremendous undertaking that is central to our business operations. The vast majority of our customers had a seamless experience, and our new system has safeguards in place to avoid these situations in the future. Providing the best experience possible for our customers remains our priority.”

The shutoffs have drawn barbs from several state lawmakers, including Sen. Patrick Colbeck, R-Canton, who is critical not only of DTE Energy but also of what Colbeck says are failures by regulators to be tough enough on the big utility that serves 2.1 million customers, mainly in southeast Michigan.

In a Jan. 16 letter about the utility shutoffs to the House Energy Policy Committee, Colbeck said that “we are all lucky that none of this has yet to result in a tragic death” from lack of heat during Michigan’s harsh winter. In the letter, he recommended rule changes to state regulations to protect those customers who don’t want “smart meters,” and he said that the state rule requiring utilities to report their volume of “involuntary shutoffs” should also require a detailed explanation for each case.

In a Jan. 23 letter to the MPSC, Colbeck said: “We do have a segment of people who reached out to our office who were afraid of retaliation by DTE for them complaining,” calling that “a source of great stress for ratepayers, many of whom were already concerned about digital meters and their health.”

