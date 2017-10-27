Michigan woman gets 13-20 years for abusing disabled sister

This photo provided by the Shiawassee County Sheriff's Office shows Lawson, 44, of Corunna, Mich. Lawson has been charged with unlawful imprisonment and vulnerable adult abuse for keeping her disabled adult sister locked in a closet for years. (Photo: Shiawassee County Sheriff Office)

CORUNNA, MICH. - A Michigan woman who authorities say kept her disabled adult sister locked in a closet has been sentenced to the maximum 13 1/3 to 20 years in prison.

Reports say Candy Lawson learned her sentence Friday after being convicted last month on charges of abuse, false imprisonment and embezzlement. Prosecutors say she stole disability benefits intended for her sister.

Prosecutors say Lawson gave her sister little food, water or clothing. A construction worker found the sister in 2015. Police said the sister weighed just 71 pounds.

Lawson testified during her trial that the she kept her sister in a room, not a closet, and needed to lock her sister in at night because she would otherwise wander off. Lawson denied restricting access to food.

Lawson's lawyer plans an appeal.

