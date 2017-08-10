WZZM
Michigan woman killed by hippo while on safari in East Africa

Michigan woman killed by hippo

Staff , WZZM 9:10 AM. EDT August 10, 2017

TANZANIA, AFRICA - A woman from Michigan was killed while on a safari in the African county of Tanzania.

According to WXYZ Detroit, Carol Kirken was attacked by a hippopotamus and died in the arms of her son.

Kirken was 75 years old.

