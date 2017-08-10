Michigan woman killed by hippo while on safari in East Africa

TANZANIA, AFRICA - A woman from Michigan was killed while on a safari in the African county of Tanzania.
According to WXYZ Detroit, Carol Kirken was attacked by a hippopotamus and died in the arms of her son.
Kirken was 75 years old.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.
© 2017 WZZM-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs