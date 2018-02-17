Michigander writes 'thoughts and prayers' check to GOP Rep. Jack Bergman

(Photo: Josh Mankiewicz‏/Twitter)

One Michigander decided to make a statement after Wednesday's school shooting in Florida that left 17 dead.

A photo surfaced Friday on social media of a check from an Ontonagon resident written out to Michigan U.S. Rep. Jack Bergman, R-Watersmeet, along with a note that says: "Dear Rep. Bergman - Since you and your colleagues in Congress seem to feel that this is the solution to mass murder, please accept this contribution."

No dollar amount was placed on the check - just "Thoughts + prayers." It's meant as a dig to politicians who send out statements of thoughts and prayers to family and loved ones after mass shootings from those who expect action rather than words.

Sent to Michigan GOP Rep. Jack Bergman pic.twitter.com/FKFGyDPlrA — Josh Mankiewicz (@JoshMankiewicz) February 17, 2018

A post with the image went viral Friday on Reddit with more than 300 comments.

The shooting Wednesday afternoon at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., is the deadliest school shooting since the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in 2012.

Bergman is in the second year of his term representing Michigan's first Congressional district. He was one of three Michigan Congressmen at the scene of last year's Congressional baseball shooting that injured six, including House Majority Whip Steve Scalise.

Bergman tweeted Wednesday night following the shooting in Florida: "As a father and grandfather, the tragic news out of Florida is incomprehensible. Our hearts are with Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, and all students, victims, families, and first responders in South Florida."

As a father and grandfather, the tragic news out of Florida is incomprehensible.



Our hearts are with Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, and all students, victims, families, and first responders in South Florida. — Rep. Jack Bergman (@RepJackBergman) February 15, 2018

