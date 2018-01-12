Misdemeanor arrest warrant issued for Michigan State trustee Mitch Lyons

An arrest warrant for misdemeanor assault and battery has been issued against Michigan State University Trustee Mitch Lyons in Jackson County. (Photo: Lansing State Journal file photo)

An arrest warrant for misdemeanor assault and battery has been issued in Jackson County against Michigan State University Trustee Mitch Lyons.

The warrant against the Rockford Republican was issued on Dec. 28, records in Jackson County District Court indicate. Online court records do not specify where or when the alleged assault occurred.

Michigan State Police confirmed that a criminal bench warrant has been issued against Lyons but declined to release any information about the incident, saying he has not been arraigned.

Lyons did not return a phone message left for him by the Lansing State Journal on Thursday evening, and an MSU spokesman had not yet responded to messages from the newspaper left Thursday evening and Friday morning.

Assault and battery is a misdemeanor punishable by up to 93 days in jail upon conviction.

Lyons, 47, played football at MSU from 1988 to 1992 and has a business administration degree from the university.

He played seven years in the NFL and now owns a financial services firm in Grand Rapids, according to his MSU bio page. He has been on MSU’s governing board since Jan. 1, 2011.

Last year, Lyons drew criticism by publicly naming the whistleblower who told MSU head football coach Mark Dantonio about an alleged sexual assault that happened the previous January. Three football players were later kicked off the team in connection with that incident and were also charged with criminal sexual conduct.

Lyons, who outed the whistleblower during a radio show, later apologized during an MSU board meeting, saying he misspoke while discussing multiple sexual assault cases involving MSU.

“I regret that my name was associated with that case,” he told his fellow trustees. “I absolutely 100 percent agree that we need to protect reporting individuals of sexual assault. I deeply regret having said any name in that situation, because again, it wasn’t related to what I was doing, which was standing up for Coach D and how he handled what he learned from the assault.”

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Contact Ken Palmer at (517) 377-1032 or kpalmer@lsj.com. Follow him on Twitter @KBPalm_lsj.

© 2018 Lansing State Journal