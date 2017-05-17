Missing Florida teen could be in Battle Creek, Ionia areas

Alexander Douglas Clay, who goes by just "Alex," disappeared on April 8 from the Jacksonville, Fla., according to a distributed missing juvenile flier.

IONIA, MICH. - A Florida teen reported missing could be at least a thousand miles away, somewhere in Michigan.

Alexander Douglas Clay, who goes by just "Alex," disappeared from the Jacksonville, Fla., area on April 8, according to a distributed missing juvenile flier.

The Ionia County Department of Public Safety reports family members notified its office about Clay, who used to live in Ionia and had a good relationship with school resource Officer Mike Cronk. Police say Clay could be either in the Ionia or Battle Creek areas.

Clay is 17 years old, weighs 165 pounds and is around 6-feet tall. He has a small "strawberry" birthmark on his forehead.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Detective Tonya Porter at 904-630-2627.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV