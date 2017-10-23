Montcalm County woman dies from West Nile Virus

MONTCALM COUNTY, MICH. - A Montcalm County woman is likely the first person in Michigan to die from West Nile Virus this year, according to health officials from the Mid-Michigan District Health Department.

The woman, who was around 60 years old, is believed to have died from complications related to the virus. They say it's not clear whether she contracted West Nile in Montcalm County or somewhere else.

Michigan had 38 human cases of West Nile as of last week. The virus is often carried by mosquitoes, and it can be deadly for the elderly and people with weak immune systems.

The virus is not as common in October because of cooler temperatures.

