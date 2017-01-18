More than 700 claims filed by patients of rogue cancer doc

Convicted Cancer Doctor Farid Fata received a cold reception in U.S. District Court on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2016. The judge refused to let him speak and his victims lashed out, saying he tortured them and deserves a life in prison. (Photo: michigancancercenter.com)

DETROIT (AP) - More than 700 people have filed claims for payment in the case of a Detroit-area doctor who put patients through needless cancer treatments.

Federal Judge Paul Borman got an update Tuesday from the government and a contractor hired to handle claims. No money has been paid yet.

Farid Fata is serving a 45-year prison sentence. The government has collected $13 million from him, although a whistleblower will get a share.

Anyone who was a Fata patient between 2005 and 2013 can file a claim for out-of-pocket expenses, such as co-payments and deductibles. There also will be money for a portion of funeral expenses.

Ellen Piligian says the toughest part has been collecting old records. She's seeking $4,000 on behalf of her late father. The deadline to file was Nov. 14.

