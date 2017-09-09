Motorcyclist's leg amputated after rear-ending a semi

(Photo: (Photo: Jacom Stephens Getty Images))

HARTFORD TOWNSHIP, MICH. - A 26-year-old man from Saint Joseph lost his leg after crashing his motorcycle into the back of a semi-truck Friday evening.

According to a news release from the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to a traffic crash on I-94 near the 47.6 mile marker around 6 p.m.

When deputies got to the crash, the found a man laying on the ground near a motorcycle. Other drivers were stopping to help him.

The man's leg was amputated just below the knee and a tourniquet was applied to stop the bleeding. He was taken to Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo for treatment.

Deputies determined that the 26-year-old was driving the motorcycle and rear-ended the semi truck as it slowed to a near stop because of a traffic back-up ahead. The motorcyclist was unable to stop in time and collided with the semi truck.

It is not yet known whether alcohol or drugs play a role in the crash. The 26-year-old was wearing his helmet.

