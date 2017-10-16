MSP: 3 injured after ambulance goes off bridge

An ambulance seen in a creek underneath the bridge it drove off after hitting another vehicle (Saginaw County) (Photo: Courtesy of ABC 12 News Team)

MAPLE GROVE TOWNSHIP, MICH. (AP) - Michigan State Police say three people were injured after an ambulance collided with a car and went off a bridge into waist-deep water of a creek below.



State police spokesman Lt. David Kaiser said the Mobile Medical Response ambulance was leaving a call early Monday when it apparently ran a stop sign in Saginaw County. He says two emergency workers were in the ambulance and the car was driven by a 21-year-old man.

Saginaw County Sheriff William Federspiel tells WNEM that the department sent a dive team to the bridge, which crosses Misteguay Creek. He says state police are in charge of the investigation. Firefighters from Maple Grove and Albee townships also responded.



An aerial image posted on ABC 12's website showed an ambulance on its side in the water. The crash happened near the border of Maple Grove and Albee townships, about 70 miles northwest of Detroit.

