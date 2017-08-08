MSP K-9 'Bolt' released from hospital after stabbing

Michigan State Police K-9 “Bolt’ was released from the MSU Veterinarian Hospital today and is doing well! MSP say he will be returning home with his handler Trooper Cardenas to continue his recovery. (Photo: Michigan State Police)

EAST LANSING, MICH. - Great news! Michigan State Police K-9 “Bolt’ has been released from the Michigan State Univeristy Veterinarian Hospital and is doing well!

MSP say he has returned home with his handler Trooper Cardenas to continue his recovery.

Bolt was stabbed on Sunday, Aug. 6, while tracking down two suspects involved in a drive-by shooting in Reynolds Township.

Jose Antonio Perez, Jr., 33, and Victoria Jean Groth, 29, were arraigned in 64th B District Court on multiple counts regarding their involvement on Monday, Aug. 7.

State police say it will be a couple of weeks before Bolt is ready for duty.

