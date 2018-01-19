MSP: Opioid overdoses continue to rise

Pills

According the Michigan State Police Lakeview Post, they have seen a significant increase in the number of overdose calls.

In a release, they said they went from seven calls in 2015, to 15 in 2016 to 25 in 2017. "Although the raw numbers might not seem extraordinary, the increase is almost exponential," said Lt. Kevin Sweeney, the Lakeview Post commander.

The numbers reported are only the ones the MSP responded to and don't include calls handled by other law enforcement or EMS agencies.

The majority of these cases are related to opioid use, including heroin, according to Sweeney.

The MSP post is also seeing these drugs mixed with over the counter cold medicines or being cut with fentanyl, which is very addictive and a dangerous combination.

If you or someone you know uses heroin, call 1-800-662-HELP for assistance.

