MSP: Remains found in Montana are not the Skelton brothers

New renderings of Alexander, Andrew and Tanner Skelton six years after they went missing. (Photo: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

MISSOULA, MONT. - The human remains found in Missoula, Montana are not the Skelton brothers, said Michigan State Police.

The three boys went missing in Michigan in 2010, and the three sets of facial bone fragments and teeth were discovered in September 2017.

When these remains were found, police said it would take months to run DNA comparison. The coroner's office in Missoula with other agencies including the University of North Texas Human Identification used radiograph technology and dental record comparisons to determine that the remains were not the Skelton boys.

The report suggests that the bones found in Montana were over 99 years old, and they had been buried for some time before being uncovered.

The age windows of the three sets of remains are approximately: 2-5 years old, 5-9 years old and 6-8 years old.

The Skelton brothers were were 5, 7 and 9 when they were last seen.

On Feb. 7, the boys' father said the remains were not his sons.

Investigators also ruled out the remains belonging to a missing 11-year-old from Washington.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV